Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,167,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.13% of Team worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Team by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Team by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Team alerts:

Team stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $13.84.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.