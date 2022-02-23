TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 242,252 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.99.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

