Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

NYSE TDOC opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $261.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

