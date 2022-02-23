Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.02% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.11. 137,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $113.59. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $23,996,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

