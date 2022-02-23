Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $208.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.59.

TDOC opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $261.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 98,194 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

