Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.59.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $261.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

