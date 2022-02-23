Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.59.

Shares of TDOC opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $261.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

