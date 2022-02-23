Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $74.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.21.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.11. 137,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $261.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $458,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

