Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.76.

TDOC stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,271. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

