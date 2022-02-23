Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC raised Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.40) to €0.27 ($0.31) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. 156,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,261. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

