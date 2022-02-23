Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.93

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 225630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 125 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $2,587,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

