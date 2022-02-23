Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.32 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €2.32 ($2.64) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.83 ($3.21).

ETR:O2D opened at €2.53 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.79. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of €2.69 ($3.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

