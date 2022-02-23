Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €3.60 ($4.09) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.83 ($3.21).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

ETR:O2D opened at €2.53 ($2.88) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of €2.69 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 52.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.43.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.