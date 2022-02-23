Tellor Trading 22.2% Lower This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $18.77 or 0.00050421 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $43.36 million and $10.01 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00035839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00109385 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,385,246 coins and its circulating supply is 2,309,920 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

