Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 78,274 shares.The stock last traded at $15.28 and had previously closed at $15.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 448.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1,792.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

