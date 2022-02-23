Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 49,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,139. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 70,285 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.