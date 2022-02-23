Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.

TPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE:TPX opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.