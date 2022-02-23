Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

