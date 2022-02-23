Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Up 6.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.18. 149,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,744,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after buying an additional 404,561 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

