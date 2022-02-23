Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,909,000 after acquiring an additional 450,100 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $14,597,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,773,871. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:THC opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.11.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

