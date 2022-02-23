Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 399.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teradata by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradata by 14.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDC opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

