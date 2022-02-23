Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE TX opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. Ternium has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,270,000 after buying an additional 1,197,260 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,724,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 53.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 525,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after buying an additional 415,425 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ternium by 1,516.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 385,696 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.