TerraKRW (KRT) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $32.60 million and $138,465.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.54 or 0.06957818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,640.26 or 0.99977125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049866 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,648,413,746 coins and its circulating supply is 38,647,684,637 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

