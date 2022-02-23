Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 2,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

