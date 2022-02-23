Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.