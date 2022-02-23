Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.
TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.
NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75.
In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
