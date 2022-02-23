Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

