The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.45

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 7583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

BKGFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.60) to GBX 4,550 ($61.88) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,282.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

