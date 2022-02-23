The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

