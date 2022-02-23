The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $198.74 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.45. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $329,579,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $199,306,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

