The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,504 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of Children’s Place worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 22.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 3.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $4,666,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLCE stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $882.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

