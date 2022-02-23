The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.010-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

