The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EL. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.28 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.