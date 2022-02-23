The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €91.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €91.00 ($103.41) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($105.11) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €85.35 ($96.99).

ETR NEM opened at €75.60 ($85.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is €90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €92.27. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($57.90) and a 12-month high of €116.15 ($131.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

