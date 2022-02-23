The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $120.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.76.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $64.68. 178,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,271. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

