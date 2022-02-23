The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.17 ($13.83).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.30).

