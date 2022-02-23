The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 2,892 Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL) received a GBX 2,892 ($39.33) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REL. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.28) to GBX 2,330 ($31.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.56) price target on Relx in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($35.43) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.28) to GBX 2,670 ($36.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,400.17 ($32.64).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,248 ($30.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £43.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,252.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.66. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,451 ($33.33).

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($30.91), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($428,664.37).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

