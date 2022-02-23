The Goldman Sachs Group Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $205.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $16.12 on Wednesday, hitting $131.52. 62,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $143.79 and a 1-year high of $394.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $3,091,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

