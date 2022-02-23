The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel expects that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of GT opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

