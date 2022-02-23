The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several brokerages have commented on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. 2,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,574. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 68.35%.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

