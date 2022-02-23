The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 131,352 shares.The stock last traded at $19.56 and had previously closed at $19.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in The India Fund by 241.2% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 71,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

