The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 245,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.