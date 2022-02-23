The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of Macerich worth $47,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MAC. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE MAC opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.50, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

