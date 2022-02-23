The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Marcus posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

MCS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,555. The stock has a market cap of $550.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59. Marcus has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.