The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $569.40

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 569.40 ($7.74) and traded as high as GBX 572 ($7.78). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.75), with a volume of 207,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of £728.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 569.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 548.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 6.85 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.80. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

