The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) EVP Sells $414,358.56 in Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE NYT traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 941,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,772. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 223.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 21.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.