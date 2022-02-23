The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,193 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of The RMR Group worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 190.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $47.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

