The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Sells $341,600.00 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,335. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth $49,386,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 2,351.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $29,661,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

