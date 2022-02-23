The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 992,773 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.58.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

