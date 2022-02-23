The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Western Union worth $47,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Union by 286.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 69.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,372,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 970,910 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

