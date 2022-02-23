Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has increased its dividend payment by 52.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $21.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,088. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.20. The stock has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

